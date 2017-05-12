Kamailio World and FSFE team visit, Tirana arrival

This week I've been thrilled to be in Berlin for Kamailio World 2017, one of the highlights of the SIP, VoIP and telephony enthusiast's calendar. It is an event that reaches far beyond Kamailio and is well attended by leaders of many of the well known free software projects in this space.

HOMER 6 is coming

Alexandr Dubovikov gave me a sneak peek of the new version of the HOMER SIP capture framework for gathering, storing and analyzing messages in a SIP network.

Visiting the FSFE team in Berlin

Having recently joined the FSFE's General Assembly as the fellowship representative, I've been keen to get to know more about the organization. My visit to the FSFE office involved a wide-ranging discussion with Erik Albers about the fellowship program and FSFE in general.

Steak and SDR night

After a hard day of SIP hacking and a long afternoon at Kamailio World's open bar, a developer needs a decent meal and something previously unseen to hack on. A group of us settled at Escados, Alexanderplatz where my SDR kit emerged from my bag and other Debian users found out how easy it is to apt install the packages, attach the dongle and explore the radio spectrum.

Next stop OSCAL'17, Tirana

Having left Berlin, I'm now in Tirana, Albania where I'll give an SDR workshop and Free-RTC talk at OSCAL'17. The weather forecast is between 26 - 28 degrees celsius, the food is great and the weekend's schedule is full of interesting talks and workshops. The organizing team have already made me feel very welcome here, meeting me at the airport and leaving a very generous basket of gifts in my hotel room. OSCAL has emerged as a significant annual event in the free software world and if it's too late for you to come this year, don't miss it in 2018.