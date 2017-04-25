FSFE Fellowship Representative, OSCAL'17 and other upcoming events

The Free Software Foundation of Europe has just completed the process of electing a new fellowship representative to the General Assembly (GA) and I was surprised to find that out of seven very deserving candidates, members of the fellowship have selected me to represent them on the GA.

I'd like to thank all those who voted, the other candidates and Erik Albers for his efforts to administer this annual process.

Please consider becoming an FSFE fellow or donor

The FSFE runs on the support of both volunteers and financial donors, including organizations and individual members of the fellowship program. The fellowship program is not about money alone, it is an opportunity to become more aware of and involved in the debate about technology's impact on society, for better or worse. Developers, users and any other supporters of the organization's mission are welcome to join, here is the form. You don't need to be a fellow or pay any money to be an active part of the free software community and FSFE events generally don't exclude non-members, nonetheless, becoming a fellow gives you a stronger voice in processes such as this annual election.

Attending OSCAL'17, Tirana

During the election period, I promised to keep on doing the things I already do: volunteering, public speaking, mentoring, blogging and developing innovative new code. During May I hope to attend several events, including OSCAL'17 in Tirana, Albania on 13-14 May. I'll be running a workshop there on the Debian Hams blend and Software Defined Radio. Please come along and encourage other people you know in the region to consider attending.

What is your view on the Fellowship and FSFE structure?

Several candidates made comments about the Fellowship program and the way individual members and volunteers are involved in FSFE governance. This is not a new topic. Debate about this topic is very welcome and I would be particularly interested to hear any concerns or ideas for improvement that people may contribute. One of the best places to share these ideas would be through the FSFE's discussion list.

In any case, the fellowship representative can not single-handedly overhaul the organization. I hope to be a constructive part of the team and that whenever my term comes to an end, the organization and the free software community in general will be stronger and happier in some way.