Imagine the world's biggest Kanban / Scrumboard

Imagine a Kanban board that could aggregate issues from multiple backends, including your CalDAV task list, Bugzilla systems (Fedora, Mozilla, GNOME communities), Github issue lists and the Debian Bug Tracking System, visualize them together and coordinate your upstream fixes and packaging fixes in a single sprint.

It is not so farfetched - all of those systems already provide read access using iCalendar URLs as described in my earlier blog. There are REST APIs to manipulate most of them too. Why not write a front end to poll them and merge the content into a Kanban board view?

We've added this as a potential GSoC project using Python and PyQt.

If you'd like to see this or any of the other proposed projects go ahead, you don't need to be a Debian Developer to suggest ideas, refer a student or be a co-mentor. Many of our projects have relevance in multiple communities. Feel free to get in touch with us through the debian-outreach mailing list.