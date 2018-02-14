What is the best online dating site and the best way to use it?

Somebody recently shared this with me, this is what happens when you attempt to access Parship, an online dating site, from the anonymous Tor Browser.

Experian is basically a private spy agency. Their website boasts about how they can:

Know who your customers are regardless of channel or device

Know where and how to reach your customers with optimal messages

Create and deliver exceptional experiences every time

Is that third objective, an "exceptional experience", what you were hoping for with their dating site honey trap? You are out of luck: you are not the customer, you are the product.

When the Berlin wall came down, people were horrified at what they found in the archives of the Stasi. Don't companies like Experian and Facebook gather far more data than this?

So can you succeed with online dating?

There are only three strategies that are worth mentioning: