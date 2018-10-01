Stelvio, Mortirolo, Simplon and hacking Tiramisu

On Friday the adventure continued. A pit stop in Trento for fresh tyres and then north to the renowned Stelvio Pass, 2757m a.s.l., 75 challenging hairpin corners. There are plenty of helmet-cam videos of this ride online.

Mortirolo Pass

After Stelvio, I had to head south and the most direct route suggested by OpenStreetmap took me over the Mortirolo pass.

Dinner

At the end of all that, I had to hack my own Tiramisu but like the mountain passes, it was worth the effort:

Simplon Pass

Returned home using the Simplon Pass. It is a relatively easy road compared to the others, with nice views at the top and along the route.