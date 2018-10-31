RHL'19 St-Cergue, Switzerland, 25-27 January 2019

(translated from original French version)

The Rencontres Hivernales du Libre (RHL) (Winter Meeting of Freedom) takes place 25-27 January 2019 at St-Cergue.

Swisslinux.org invites the free software community to come and share workshops, great meals and good times.

This year, we celebrate the 5th edition with the theme «Exploit».

Please think creatively and submit proposals exploring this theme: lectures, workshops, performances and other activities are all welcome.

RHL'19 is situated directly at the base of some family-friendly ski pistes suitable for beginners and more adventurous skiers. It is also a great location for alpine walking trails.

Why, who?

RHL'19 brings together the forces of freedom in the Leman basin, Romandy, neighbouring France and further afield (there is an excellent train connection from Geneva airport). Hackers and activists come together to share a relaxing weekend and discover new things with free technology and software.

If you have a project to present (in 5 minutes, an hour or another format) or activities to share with other geeks, please send an email to rhl-team@lists.swisslinux.org or submit it through the form.

If you have any specific venue requirements please contact the team.

You can find detailed information on the event web site.

Please ask if you need help finding accommodation or any other advice planning your trip to the region.