Merry Christmas from the Balkans

This Christmas I'm visiting the Balkans again. It is the seventh time in the last two years that I have been fortunate enough to visit this largely undiscovered but very exciting region of Europe.

A change of name

On Saturday I visited Skopje, the capital of Macedonia. Next month their country will finalize their name change to the Republic of Northern Macedonia.

Prishtina

From Skopje, I travelled north to Prishtina, the capital of Kosovo.

I had dinner with four young women who have become outstanding leaders in the free software movement in the region, Albiona, Elena, Amire and Enkelena.

The population of Kosovo is over ninety percent Muslim, not everybody observes Christmas as a religious festival but nonetheless the city of Prishtina is decorated beautifully with several large trees in the pedestrianised city centre.