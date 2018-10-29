FOSDEM 2019 Real-Time Communications Call for Participation

FOSDEM is one of the world's premier meetings of free software developers, with over five thousand people attending each year. FOSDEM 2019 takes place 2-3 February 2019 in Brussels, Belgium.

This email contains information about:

Real-Time communications dev-room and lounge,

speaking opportunities,

volunteering in the dev-room and lounge,

social events (the legendary FOSDEM Beer Night and Saturday night dinners provide endless networking opportunities),

the Planet aggregation sites for RTC blogs

Call for participation - Real Time Communications (RTC)

The Real-Time Communications dev-room and Real-Time lounge is about all things involving real-time communication, including: XMPP, SIP, WebRTC, telephony, mobile VoIP, codecs, peer-to-peer, privacy and encryption. The dev-room is a successor to the previous XMPP and telephony dev-rooms. We are looking for speakers for the dev-room and volunteers and participants for the tables in the Real-Time lounge.

The dev-room is only on Sunday, 3rd of February 2019. The lounge will be present for both days.

To discuss the dev-room and lounge, please join the Free RTC mailing list.

To be kept aware of major developments in Free RTC, without being on the discussion list, please join the Free-RTC Announce list.

Speaking opportunities

Note: if you used FOSDEM Pentabarf before, please use the same account/username

Real-Time Communications dev-room: deadline 23:59 UTC on 2nd of December. Please use the Pentabarf system to submit a talk proposal for the dev-room. On the "General" tab, please look for the "Track" option and choose "Real Time Communications devroom". Link to talk submission.

Other dev-rooms and lightning talks: some speakers may find their topic is in the scope of more than one dev-room. It is encouraged to apply to more than one dev-room and also consider proposing a lightning talk, but please be kind enough to tell us if you do this by filling out the notes in the form.

You can find the full list of dev-rooms on this page and apply for a lightning talk at https://fosdem.org/submit

Main track: the deadline for main track presentations is 23:59 UTC 3 November. Leading developers in the Real-Time Communications field are encouraged to consider submitting a presentation to the main track.

First-time speaking?

FOSDEM dev-rooms are a welcoming environment for people who have never given a talk before. Please feel free to contact the dev-room administrators personally if you would like to ask any questions about it.

Submission guidelines

The Pentabarf system will ask for many of the essential details. Please remember to re-use your account from previous years if you have one.

In the "Submission notes", please tell us about:

the purpose of your talk

any other talk applications (dev-rooms, lightning talks, main track)

availability constraints and special needs

You can use HTML and links in your bio, abstract and description.

If you maintain a blog, please consider providing us with the URL of a feed with posts tagged for your RTC-related work.

We will be looking for relevance to the conference and dev-room themes, presentations aimed at developers of free and open source software about RTC-related topics.

Please feel free to suggest a duration between 20 minutes and 55 minutes but note that the final decision on talk durations will be made by the dev-room administrators based on the received proposals. As the two previous dev-rooms have been combined into one, we may decide to give shorter slots than in previous years so that more speakers can participate.

Please note FOSDEM aims to record and live-stream all talks. The CC-BY license is used.

Volunteers needed

To make the dev-room and lounge run successfully, we are looking for volunteers:

FOSDEM provides video recording equipment and live streaming, volunteers are needed to assist in this

organizing one or more restaurant bookings (dependending upon number of participants) for the evening of Saturday, 2 February

participation in the Real-Time lounge

helping attract sponsorship funds for the dev-room to pay for the Saturday night dinner and any other expenses

circulating this Call for Participation (this text) to other mailing lists

Social events and dinners

The traditional FOSDEM beer night occurs on Friday, 1st of February.

On Saturday night, there are usually dinners associated with each of the dev-rooms. Most restaurants in Brussels are not so large so these dinners have space constraints and reservations are essential. Please subscribe to the Free-RTC mailing list for further details about the Saturday night dinner options and how you can register for a seat.

Spread the word and discuss

If you know of any mailing lists where this CfP would be relevant, please forward this email. If this dev-room excites you, please blog or microblog about it, especially if you are submitting a talk.

If you regularly blog about RTC topics, please send details about your blog to the planet site administrators:

Please also link to the Planet sites from your own blog or web site as this helps everybody in the free real-time communications community.

Contact

For any private queries, contact us directly using the address fosdem-rtc-admin@freertc.org and for any other queries please ask on the Free-RTC mailing list.

The dev-room administration team: