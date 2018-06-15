The questions you really want FSFE to answer

As the last man standing as a fellowship representative in FSFE, I propose to give a report at the community meeting at RMLL.

I'm keen to get feedback from the wider community as well, including former fellows, volunteers and anybody else who has come into contact with FSFE.

It is important for me to understand the topics you want me to cover as so many things have happened in free software and in FSFE in recent times.

Some of the things people already asked me about:

the status of the fellowship and the membership status of fellows

use of non-free software and cloud services in FSFE, deviating from the philosophy that people associate with the FSF / FSFE family

measuring both the impact and cost of campaigns, to see if we get value for money (a high level view of expenditure is here)

What are the issues you would like me to address? Please feel free to email me privately or publicly. If I don't have answers immediately I would seek to get them for you as I prepare my report. Without your support and feedback, I don't have a mandate to pursue these issues on your behalf so if you have any concerns, please reply.

Your fellowship representative