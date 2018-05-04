GoFundMe: errors and bait-and-switch

Yesterday I set up a crowdfunding campaign to purchase some equipment for the ham radio demo at OSCAL.

It was the first time I tried crowdfunding and the financial goal didn't seem very big (a good quality AGM battery might only need EUR 250) so I only spent a little time looking at some of the common crowdfunding sites and decided to try GoFundMe.

While the campaign setup process initially appeared quite easy, it quickly ran into trouble after the first donation came in. As I started setting up bank account details to receive the money, errors started appearing:

I tried to contact support and filled in the form, typing a message about the problem. Instead of sending my message to support, it started trying to show me long lists of useless documents. Finally, after clicking through several screens of unrelated nonsense, another contact form appeared and the message I had originally typed had been lost in their broken help system and I had to type another one. It makes you wonder, if you can't even rely on a message you type in the contact form being transmitted accurately, how can you rely on them to forward the money accurately?

When I finally got a reply from their support department, it smelled more like a phishing attack, asking me to give them more personal information and email them a high resolution image of my passport.

If that was really necessary, why didn't they ask for it before the campaign went live? I felt like they were sucking people in to get money from their friends and then, after the campaign gains momentum, holding those beneficiaries to ransom and expecting them to grovel for the money.

When a business plays bait-and-switch like this and when their web site appears to be broken in more ways than one (both the errors and the broken contact form), I want nothing to do with them. I removed the GoFundMe links from my blog post and replaced them with direct links to Paypal. Not only does this mean I avoid the absurdity of emailing copies of my passport, but it also cuts out the five percent fee charged by GoFundMe, so more money reaches the intended purpose.

Another observation about this experience is the way GoFundMe encourages people to share the link to their own page about the campaign and not the link to the blog post. Fortunately in most communication I had with people about the campaign I gave them a direct link to my blog post and this makes it easier for me to change the provider handling the money by simply removing links from my blog to GoFundMe.

While the funding goal hasn't been reached yet, my other goal, learning a little bit about the workings of crowdfunding sites, has been helped along by this experience. Before trying to run something like this again I'll look a little harder for a self-hosted solution that I can fully run through my blog.

I've told GoFundMe to immediately refund all money collected through their site so donors can send money directly through the Paypal donate link on my blog. If you would like to see the ham radio station go ahead at OSCAL, please donate, I can't take my own batteries with me by air.