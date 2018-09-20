Resigning as the FSFE Fellowship's representative

I've recently sent the following email to fellows, I'm posting it here for the benefit of the wider community and also for any fellows who don't receive the email.

Dear fellows,

Given the decline of the Fellowship and FSFE's migration of fellows into a supporter program, I no longer feel that there is any further benefit that a representative can offer to fellows.

With recent blogs, I've made a final effort to fulfill my obligations to keep you informed. I hope fellows have a better understanding of who we are and can engage directly with FSFE without a representative. Fellows who want to remain engaged with FSFE are encouraged to work through your local groups and coordinators as active participation is the best way to keep an organization on track.

This resignation is not a response to any other recent events. From a logical perspective, if the Fellowship is going to evolve out of a situation like this, it is in the hands of local leaders and fellowship groups, it is no longer a task for a single representative.

There are many positive experiences I've had working with people in the FSFE community and I am also very grateful to FSFE for those instances where I have been supported in activities for free software.

Going forward, leaving this role will also free up time and resources for other free software projects that I am engaged in.

I'd like to thank all those of you who trusted me to represent you and supported me in this role during such a challenging time for the Fellowship.

Sincerely,

Daniel Pocock